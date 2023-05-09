Fruit-Flavored Mountain Dew LTO

MTN DEW fans can get ready to try its new limited-edition Summer Freeze flavor. MTN DEW Summer Freeze combines the citrus flavor of MTN DEW with bold notes of cherry, lemon and raspberry ice pop flavor.

The new flavor is on shelves nationwide now through the summer while supplies last. MTN DEW Summer Freeze is available in both original and zero-sugar offerings and can be purchased in 20-ounce bottles, 12-ounce 12-pack cans and 16.9-ounce six-pack bottles (regular only) for a limited time only.

