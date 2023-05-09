Limited-Edition Skittles Pride Packs

SKITTLES unveiled its 2023 Pride packs as a first look at its upcoming Pride program. This year’s SKITTLES Pride packs come in five designs, each crafted by five LGBTQ artists who use their art to increase visibility and advocate for others. Each pack tells a visual story of Pride and features a QR code that takes fans to where they can hear directly from the artists about their work and why Pride and LGBTQ stories matter.

From now until mid-July, fans can get their hands on all five limited-edition Pride packs, available in four-ounce Share Size Packs and 15.6-ounce Stand Up Pouches at select retailers nationwide.

Mars Inc.

www.mars.com