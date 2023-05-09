Soapy Joe’s Receives Multiple Wins at the American Business Awards

Soapy Joe’s has won seven awards in the 21st annual American Business Awards, also known as The Stevie Awards. These awards are the world’s premier business awards that “honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide,” according to the American Business Awards website.

“We are so grateful to be honored with these awards and recognition from such a notable organization,” said Anne Mauler, vice president of marketing at Soapy Joe’s. “These wins reflect our organizational effort, from Ops to L&D, accounting to customer experience and marketing. We dedicated a lot of time and effort as a team, and we are so proud to take home multiple Stevie Awards.”

Soapy Joe’s won the following 2023 Stevie Awards:

Gold Stevie Awards

Passport to Fun — Brand and Experiences, Gamified Experience Category

Krista Moffet (marketing manager) — Marketer of the Year Category

Soapy Joe’s was the first car wash to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) collection, Passport to Fun. The Passport to Fun NFT collection gave San Diego residents the opportunity to gather digital collectibles commemorating each Soapy Joe’s location they visited. The 16 NFTs in the collection featured themes reflective of each car wash location’s neighborhood, which were a variation of the brand’s classic air freshener design. Members were encouraged to “visit, collect and win” for the chance at big prizes throughout summer 2022.

Silver Stevie Awards

Magic Pet Parade — Brand and Experiences, Brand Activation Category

Soapy Joe’s Inc. — Achievement in Management, Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations Category

Soapy Joe’s celebrated the launch of its new Magic Ceramic topcoat on Valentine’s Day. In partnership with the Helen Woodward Animal Center, Soapy Joe’s Magic Pet Parade and Adoption event included a community car parade through the wash tunnel, a pet photo contest and free pet adoption opportunities on-site.

Bronze Stevie Awards

Soapy Joe’s Inc. — Leadership or Management Training Practice of the Year Category

Soapy Joe’s Online Leadership Training — Achievement in Online Training Category

Soapy Joe’s Inc. — Business Development Achievement of the Year, All Other Industries Category

Soapy Joe’s is a family-owned car wash with 19 locations spanning San Diego County. It prides itself on its commitment to the environment, using advanced water reclamation systems and earning the International Carwash Association’s WaterSavers designation.