Z Energy Incorporates PDI Fuel Pricing Solution

Z Energy (Z) decided to partner with PDI Technologies and implement PDI’s fuel pricing solution at Z Energy sites across New Zealand.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Ampol Group in Australia, Z owns and manages nearly 191 Z-branded service stations and 126 commercial truck stops, along with other assets, making it New Zealand’s largest fuel retailer.

“The team at Z demonstrates a remarkable commitment to each other and the communities they serve,” said Sin Hin Wong, general manager and vice president of sales, APAC, PDI Technologies. “It is a privilege for us at PDI to be a part of a technology ecosystem that provides such value and connection across New Zealand.”

Facing unprecedented volatility in the commodities market and looking to unlock the innovation and agility required to continuously evolve, Z decided to replace its previously implemented software. The depth of functionality, applied data science and artificial intelligence offered by PDI, as well as the PDI’s commitment to global workflow, local presence and a people-first approach, were decisive factors for Z in selecting PDI fuel pricing solutions.

PDI fuel pricing solutions offer analytics and data science features for both retail and business-to-business environments. Fuel retailers and wholesalers around the world benefit from true scalability to meet the pricing demands of complex networks and different requirements, particularly local market needs.

“By switching to the intuitive platform offered by PDI, we are able to leverage real-time data and predictive analytics to reach the fairest fuel price for everyone, every time — and then pass on savings to our customers whenever possible,” said Andrew Baird, general manager of retail, Z Energy. “The shift away from fossil fuels to renewable energy is the biggest and most fundamental move for us as a company. It’s not simple, and it won’t happen overnight, which is why we collaborate with companies like PDI Technologies to help us address the needs of today and plan for what’s to come.”

Z was the first fuel company in New Zealand to introduce an electric vehicle (EV) charger at a retail service station. With the demand for EVs growing worldwide, the intelligent pricing engine offered by PDI also supports EV charge pricing functionality — helping retailers across the globe elevate the forecourt to meet the evolving needs of driving consumers.

