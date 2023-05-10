EG Group Opens 150th ASDA On The Move C-Store

Along with the 150th store opening, EG Group plans to roll out 200 of the roadside convenience store formats by the end of 2023.

EG Group has announced the opening of the 150th ASDA On the Move store in partnership with ASDA. It’s the latest milestone in the chain’s plans to roll out 200 of the roadside convenience store formats by the end of 2023.

“We have been very encouraged by the response of customers to ASDA On the Move, and the launch of this milestone store demonstrates how EG’s partnership with ASDA is driving further success,” said Junaid Manjra, head of convenience retail at EG Group. “We’re excited to bring ASDA On the Move to Bicester, where customers will be able to enjoy the supermarket’s fresh produce and premium products alongside EG’s portfolio of own and popular third-party foodservice brands.”

The ASDA On the Move concept was launched in October 2020 as part of the supermarket’s ongoing expansion into the convenience market to bring ASDA’s great value products to more customers in convenient roadside and neighborhood locations.

ASDA On the Move stores stock up to 2,500 products, including a selection of ASDA’s premium ‘Extra Special’ range and a more extensive range of fresh produce and chilled lines than is traditionally found on fuel forecourts. It also features EG-owned and -operated foodservice brands and franchise partner offers such as Starbucks, KFC, Burger King, Greggs, Subway, Sbarro and Cinnabon, alongside providing a wide range of fresh and home produce in-store.

The 150th ASDA On the Move store is located at Baynards Green Services on the A43 in England’s Bicester and stocks over 1,300 branded and own-label products to provide a more extensive offering of fresh produce and chilled lines than is traditionally found on fuel forecourts. Operating on a 24-hour basis, the 2,723-square-foot Baynards Green store will also include a Greggs and a LEON coffee kiosk.

“The opening of the 150th ASDA On the Move store marks a significant milestone in our ongoing expansion into the convenience market to bring ASDA’s value and great products to more customers across the United Kingdom,” said James Laws, senior director of wholesale and convenience at ASDA. “Through this partnership with EG Group, we’re able to cater to rising demand from customers to pick up essentials quickly and conveniently or grab a treat while they’re refueling. Convenience is one of the fastest-growing channels in the grocery market, and we are increasing our presence in this area to support our long-term ambition to restore ASDA to the No. 2 position in United Kingdom grocery. We’re delighted to bring our modern and welcoming convenience store offering to Bicester.”

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a petrol forecourt retail convenience operator which has established partnerships with global brands. EG Group currently employs about 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,200 sites across the U.K. and Ireland, Europe, U.S., and Australia.