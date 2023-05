Botko Foods is a line of products with selective plant-based ingredients. The crackers come in three flavors: Sea Salt, Rosemary and Black Sesame. The crackers are grain free, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They have no added sugars and no artificial preservatives, and they are non-GMO. Botko’s line of products is great for those who live a vegan lifestyle.

Botko Foods

