May 2023 Issue: Dash In’s Series 3 Evolution

CStore Decisions May 2023 Digital Edition is sponsored by MOJO .

Dash In introduces its third-generation store with an enhanced menu, new store design and refreshed branding as it sets its sights on expansion.

Dash In recently unveiled its third-generation (Series 3) c-store format, showcasing its evolution into a food-centric one-stop shop, complete with an elevated made-to-order menu, a revamped layout and a transformed visual identity.

The 55-store chain with 41 franchise locations and 14 company-operated sites in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware plans to aggressively build 15 more Series 3 stores in the next 24 to 30 months. It’s also delving into technology with self-checkout stations and a mobile app launching this summer that includes a new loyalty program, mobile ordering, delivery and payment capabilities.

With its new Series 3 prototype, the evolution of Dash In’s brand strategy is on full display as it looks to deliver an ecosystem with convenience retailing, transportation fuels, food, beverage and car wash all in one spot.