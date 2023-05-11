Stinker Stores Launches Customer Feedback Initiative

Stinker Stores has launched a pilot with FeedbackNow by Forrester to enhance its mission to provide excellent service and convenience to its customers. The pilot includes a combination of Smiley Boxes, Multiple Choice Buttons and QR codes in strategic locations throughout the four pilot stores to capture customer feedback on food options, overall experience and restroom cleanliness.

“We’re excited to test new ways to hear the voice of our customers. We will collect data from various parts of our stores during the pilot and determine the best way to use this dynamic new service to further improve our customer experience,” said Billy Colemire, Stinker Stores director of marketing. “We also hope to use customer feedback to tailor the food offerings to the expectations of each market. With a wide geographic footprint, we expect it will vary significantly.”

FeedbackNow devices collect input and correlate this data in one platform for instant and actionable ways to improve customer experience in real time.

Stinker Stores will be able to test and iterate different ways to respond and improve customer experiences and compare results across stores.

Founded in 1936, Stinker Stores has 110 locations throughout Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming. Based on community values and unmatched customer service, Stinker has remained a local favorite for almost a century. Stinker’s purpose is to “Make our world a better place — one employee, one customer and one community at a time, by being a bright spot in the lives we touch.”