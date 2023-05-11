Sunoco Forms New Partnership for More Digital Engagement

Sunoco has added 150 of its Pittsburgh c-stores to the Upside platform to reach new customers and encourage repeat visits from existing customers.

Sunoco has added nearly 150 of its stores in the Pittsburgh area to the Upside platform to reach new customers and encourage repeat visits from existing customers through the platform’s mobile app and partner app network, which reaches over 30 million people across the U.S.

“Upside’s digital marketplace offers Sunoco a unique opportunity to connect with new and current customers,” said Alison Gladwin, senior vice president of marketing at Sunoco. “We believe this partnership will enable new ways for us to engage with customers digitally and offer them the convenience and value they seek.”

Upside’s approach to personalized incentives is resulting in enhanced customer loyalty and increased transactions. More than half (52%) of Upside’s users are new-to-site customers. Additionally, Upside has been found to increase the monthly visit frequency of existing customers by two times, demonstrating its effectiveness in fostering long-term customer relationships.

“Upside is thrilled to partner with Sunoco, a high-quality brand that shares our commitment to enhancing the customer experience,” said Kevin Hart, senior vice president of fuel at Upside. “In today’s volatile fuel environment, we are proud to help Sunoco customers get more value for their dollar while also driving foot traffic to participating locations and fostering brand loyalty. We’re excited to see the results of this partnership and look forward to expanding our impact in the future.”

Upside personalized cashback offers are rooted in a comprehensive understanding of consumer behavior. Through analysis of historical spending patterns on-site, in-market activity and consumer behavior analysis, Upside creates a set of personalized, always-profitable offers that benefit both customers and retailers.

Sunoco has grown from its humble roots as a small oil company in Pittsburgh to one of the largest fuel distribution companies in the U.S. Today, Sunoco distributes fuel to over 5,000 gas station locations in more than 30 states.