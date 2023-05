Unveiling the perfect lighter for car enthusiast customers — the BIC Special Edition Supercar Series. Now consumers can show off their passion for cars with lighters featuring vibrant futuristic concept or smoke-cloaked muscle cars. The lighters in this series have a suggested retail price of $2.29 per lighter. BIC Maxi Lighters are long lasting, reliable and 100% quality inspected.

