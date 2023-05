Kettle Brand has introduced its new limited-edition Special Sauce chips. This flavor brings a combination of sweet tang and light heat into a crunchy kettle-cooked chip with hints of barbecue, honey mustard and ketchup. Kettle Brand Special Sauce chips are available in stores nationwide now for $4.29 in a seven-ounce bag while supplies last.

Campbell Soup Co.

