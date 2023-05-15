Is Frictionless Checkout Right for My Store?

Frictionless checkout is a popular trend, but retailers need to evaluate if it’s a good fit for their chain.

There are a number of different options for c-stores looking to implement frictionless checkout. When most people think of frictionless checkout, they usually think of Amazon Go-style Just Walk Out technology, where customers can scan an app to enter the store, and then artificial intelligence and computer vision track customers through the shopping experience, allowing them collect products and walk out of the store without checking out. A receipt appears on their phone moments later. Not only does this offer a novel experience, it’s also fast and efficient for customers.

There are also app-based programs that allow customers to scan product barcodes on their phone and checkout themselves out right on their phone.

These two types of frictionless checkout options can offer shoppers more independence on their journey, and free up employees to handle more important tasks and focus on customer service. They also provide a touchless experience for customers — something shoppers increasingly want since the pandemic began. Frictionless checkout eliminates wait times and makes the shopping experience more convenient, and it can be an attractive option for retailers struggling with labor shortages. Frictionless checkout can also give you data on who is in your store in real time and their shopping habits, which can prove most valuable of all, if c-stores use that data to better market to customers.

Cost is a major consideration, but the data gained can be invaluable if retailers are able to own and control this data themselves.

Location is another consideration. A busy urban store with a younger demographic is likely to be a better fit for a frictionless checkout pilot compared to a rural location.

Remember there are additional ways to eliminate friction for retailers that aren’t ready to take the plunge into frictionless checkout. Many retailers are piloting self-checkout stations alongside their traditional cashier stations. Most customers are familiar with self-checkout from grocery stores. Self-checkout can help cut down on lines, allow employees to focus on other tasks and provide customers a more contactless experience, thus eliminating friction.

It’s important to remember that what causes friction can differ between customers. This is where options can be important. One person might prefer to pay with Apple Pay, another by tapping their card, and another might want to use cash and interact with a cashier. Providing multiple paths to purchase can reduce friction for customers who can then select the solution that works best for them.