Wawa Set to Expand Footprint to North Carolina

Wawa broke ground on its first c-store in the state and unveiled the new "Coming Soon" sign.

Wawa has begun construction on its first North Carolina store in Kill Devil Hills, N.C. The chain hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on May 12 to mark the start of construction while also celebrating the local community and sharing growth plans.

Representatives from Wawa, local officials, local Wawa charity and business partners, Wawa’s mascot Wally Goose and VIP customers came together to mark the beginning of construction on the new site.

The event featured:

Remarks from Wawa leadership, as well as state and local officials

Details on store design, offer and construction timeframes

An update on Wawa’s continued expansion plans statewide in North Carolina

Unveiling of store design rendering and “COMING SOON” sign

Wawa and officials placing the first shovels in the ground

Giveaways, including Wawa Kites, Wawa North Carolina T-shirts and more

Taste of Wawa with free coffee, bakery items, pretzels and refreshers

Check presentations to the Coast Guard Foundation and Dare County Special Olympics

Wawa has noted that it is thrilled to bring its unique mix of quality and convenience to the residents of North Carolina. The groundbreaking event in Kill Devil Hills marked the start of construction and shared Wawa’s commitment to providing fresh food and beverages, jobs, and community support to this location and others.

As part of the groundbreaking, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation announced a commitment to the Coast Guard Foundation and Dare County Special Olympics as part of the company’s commitment to the community and the organizations who support it.