GetGo Celebrates New Store Opening in Pennsylvania

To celebrate the opening of the new c-store in Mars, Pa., GetGo is hosting a week of community-focused activities.

GetGo Café + Market announced plans to celebrate the grand opening of its newest location at 1800 Three Degree Rd. in Mars, Pa. this week. The week consists of community-focused activities commemorating the company’s partnership with Adams Township and Mars Area School District. Preview events for invited community and media representatives will provide a sneak peek at the store and a meet-and-greet with GetGo leaders and chefs.

Special demonstrations by the non-profit K9s for Warriors will also take place at the preview events. The main public grand opening event will feature a giant sub-cutting ceremony (GetGo’s twist on a ribbon-cutting ceremony) along with a live DJ, giveaways, raffle drawings, food and beverage samples, and appearances by the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar, former Pittsburgh Pirate Neil Walker and the Pirate Parrot mascot.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the opening of our newest GetGo Café + Market in partnership with the Adams Township community,” said Brandon Daniels, public relations manager. “This community is blessed with strong leadership and a vibrant school district, and we’re pleased to include them in the festivities we have planned this week. From special community preview events to Student Appreciation Days, we want to express our appreciation for the warm welcome we’ve received these past few months.”

Daniels explained that the new location was designed specifically to serve as a community space. “We’re located between Mars High School and Mars Middle School and just south of the community soccer fields. With that in mind, we designed this building to serve as a resource to the community with outdoor seating facing the soccer fields and extra-large restrooms to accommodate families with strollers.”

The 5,520-square-foot store is the company’s 270th GetGo location and includes a full kitchen that specializes in made-fresh-to-order meals, sandwiches, wraps and snacks. The site also features GetGo’s new bean-to-cup coffee machines and nitro and cold brew coffees, along with a wide selection of cold beverages. The store employs 28 team members, has six gas pumps, and will be open 24 hours a day. The company will continue to hire after the opening.

Celebrating Mars Area School District

The grand opening festivities began on Friday, May 12, with GetGo’s mascot Lil’ Tot attending Mars High School’s senior prom. Prom attendees took pictures with Lil’ Tot to receive promotional items and coupons for GetGo’s made-to-order food. After the grand opening celebration, GetGo will host Student Appreciation Days on May 19, May 24 and June 1 to give away samples and promotional items to Mars Area School students.

Invitation to Attend Special Preview Events

Leading up to the public grand opening celebration on May 18, the store is hosting special invite-only community preview events. Representatives from local media are invited to attend these events to get a sneak peek at the new store and have the chance to talk with GetGo leadership and the culinary team. A special demonstration by the non-profit K9s for Warriors will be held at each preview event courtesy of Soldier Boy Beef Jerky. These events started on May 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue on May 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grand Opening Celebration Schedule

In addition to celebrating the new store, GetGo will present a donation to Mars Area School District at the public grand opening celebration on May 18. The company will also announce the start of its “buy a sub, share the love” initiative. From May 18-31, $1 of every sub purchased at this location will also be donated to the Mars Area School District.

Guests attending the grand opening ceremony will be treated to a prize wheel with a variety of GetGo merchandise and coupons. They’ll also get the opportunity to sample several of GetGo’s made-to-order appetizers and entrees. Several of GetGo’s vendors will also be on-site, offering free samples and merchandise.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher and Mars Area High School alum David Bednar will be in attendance with former Pirates second baseman Neil Walker. Bednar and Walker will be available to take selfies and sign autographs from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Lil’ Tot will be joined by Pirates mascot, Pirate Parrot, at that same time for photo opportunities.

At 3 p.m., the store will officially open with the ceremonial cutting of a giant fabricated GetGo sub sandwich. GetGo will also unveil the newest version of Lil’ Tot in honor of Mars High School. The details of his new costume will not be released until after the event.

GetGo is an innovative, food-first convenience store experience with more than 260 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. GetGo offers food and fuel in a variety of models — from open-concept stores to stand-alone kiosks. Many sites offer touchless and tunnel WetGo car washes. GetGo is headquartered in Pittsburgh and operated by Giant Eagle Inc.