Buc-ee’s Announces Plans for New Kentucky Store

Buc-ee's will break ground on the new travel center — located in Smiths Grove, Ky. — on June 5.

Buc-ee’s has announced that it will begin construction of its new Smiths Grove, Ky., location on June 5 of this year. The chain will host a ceremony that day which will be attended by local state leaders who helped make the project possible.

This will be the company’s second Buc-ee’s location in the state, with the first being opened in April of 2022 in Richmond, Ky. The projected opening date is Summer 2024.

The new store will occupy 53,471 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available. Visitors will find thousands of snack, meal and drink options at the new site.

Attendees of the Buc-ee’s Smiths Grove groundbreaking ceremony will include Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky; Mayor David Stiffey of Smiths Grove; Smiths Grove city commissioners Bob Buehl, Buddy Marr, Steve Roney and Eric Schroader; Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman; and former Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.

“We are excited to be in western Kentucky along a beautiful stretch of I-65 between Nashville and Louisville,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “Smiths Grove will be the smallest town with a Buc-ee’s. It has a big heart just like we do, so we’ll get along just fine.”

Throughout the project, the Buc-ee’s development team will continue to work closely with local partners including the city of Smiths Grove, KYTC and Warren County. Buc-ee’s Smiths Grove will bring at least 200 jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k and three weeks of paid vacation.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 45 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. Now, Buc-ee’s is headed west with store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri.