Promise to Allow Beer and Wine in Ontario C-Stores Renewed

Premier Doug Ford is committed to allowing beer and wine to be sold in Ontario c-stores.

Doug Ford, premier of Ontario, is taking a second look at a 2018 campaign pledge to sell beer and wine at Ontario c-stores, according to a report from CTV News Toronto.

The 2018 campaign pledge was made during Ford’s first provincial election campaign, where he promised to bring certain alcoholic beverages to corner stores across Ontario.

At an unrelated news conference Monday, Ford said his government has not given up on the plan and would “fulfill that promise” when asked by a reporter about the delay, said CTV News Toronto.

In 2019, the provincial government passed a bill to stop the existing 10-year deal with The Beer Store that prevents expansion introduced by the previous Liberal government in 2015. The deal, however, is in effect until 2025.

Ford said he has managed to improve alcohol sales during his time in office despite the deal still being in effect, reported CTV News Toronto.

The report also mentioned that as of now, as many as 450 grocery stores across Ontario can currently sell beer and cider, including about 225 of which can sell wine.