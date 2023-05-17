Road Ranger Commits to Everyday Consumers

The travel center chain will work with Upside to add 33 of the 47 Road Ranger stations to its platform.

Road Ranger has partnered with retail technology company Upside to attract more customers to its stations and provide them with an enhanced customer experience. Through the partnership, 33 of Road Ranger’s 47 stations will be added to the Upside platform.

“As Road Ranger continues to evolve and expand our fuel network, we wanted to ensure we continue to not only cater to the professional drivers, but to the traditional auto driver as well. We know the fuel and convenience industry is strongly driven by price, and we are always looking for ways to ensure our customers feel they are getting the best deal out there. Our partnership with Upside is just another way Road Ranger is giving back to the everyday consumer,” said Ryan Arnold, Road Ranger vice president of marketing.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Upside, which will provide new opportunities for Road Ranger to showcase our brand and expand our reach,” said KJ McCann, Road Ranger digital and loyalty marketing manager. “By adding our stations to the Upside platform, we’ll be able to reach consumers through new digital channels, which have become a popular means for deciding where to buy. This move will enable us to better cater to the evolving needs of our customers.”

Upside’s highly rated mobile app and partner apps offer a platform that enables retail partners to reach 30 million potential consumers, thereby increasing their chances of capturing more on-the-go demand. The app identifies nearby users and drives them to participating locations through personalized cash-back offers.

“Our strategy of providing value on everyday purchases is a great way to attract new customers to participating locations and encourage repeat visits from existing customers,” said Kevin Hart, senior vice president of fuel at Upside. “We are excited to extend this approach to Road Ranger’s brand and help drive more traffic to their high-quality locations.”

Upside’s approach to offer generation is based on a comprehensive understanding of consumer behavior, which is informed by a variety of sources, including historical spending patterns on-site, in-market research, consumer behavior analysis and more. The result is a set of personalized offers that create a win-win situation for both customers and retailers.

Road Ranger today stands as the fourth-largest travel center chain in the United States. The chain serves professional drivers, motorists and travelers throughout the mid-continental U.S. Locations can be conveniently found on major highways in Illinois, Texas, Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri, Arkansas and Iowa. Road Ranger plans to expand to over 53 locations by the end of 2023.