Maverik to Sell New Energy Drink Flavor

Rockstar Energy’s new Pure Zero Pineapple Mango flavor will debut in all Maverik stores in late May and will be available while supplies last.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop and Rockstar Energy have teamed up to offer Maverik customers Rockstar’s new Pure Zero Pineapple Mango flavor, which will debut in all Maverik stores in late May and will be available while supplies last.

Pure Zero Pineapple Mango provides a refreshing tropical flavor with a crisp finish and contains 240 milligrams of caffeine, taurine, B-vitamin and zero sugar — at only 20 calories per can. The pineapple mango refreshment is the newest flavor profile within Rockstar’s zero-sugar products that offer more choices for consumers who are increasingly demanding lower-sugar options.

“Maverik is the hub for energy drinks, selling enough energy drinks per year to fill seven Olympic-sized swimming pools,” said Joey Hobson, chief marketing officer. “We’re always looking for the best ways to bring delicious new products to our customers first, exclusively at Maverik. We’re excited about this partnership with Rockstar as yet another inspiration to fuel our customer’s road trip adventures.”

“Maverik is in the business of promoting adventure, so we developed an invigorating tropical drink perfect for their active energy enthusiast customers yearning for a taste of summer,” said Sean Bonthuys, PepsiCo senior director of brand marketing, energy portfolio. “Consumer research indicated that pineapple mango is a top-performing flavor profile, and zero-sugar products are currently driving 60% of energy category growth. With flavor and functionality being the two leading pillars for growth, we know Rockstar Pure Zero Pineapple Mango will be a hit because it has both.”

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop has nearly 400 locations and growing across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Maverik is known for its premium BonFire food, made fresh in every Maverik, every day, and values on fuel, drinks and snacks.