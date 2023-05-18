Stewart’s Rebuilds in Scotia, N.Y.

Stewart’s Shops opened a newly rebuilt location in Scotia, N.Y., on May 17, located on 204 Mohawk Ave. This new neighborhood shop is the only Stewart’s site located directly in Scotia, and it’s right down the road from the Scotia-Glenville School.

This much anticipated rebuild has been quite a process with a lot of start and stop construction activity. The new shop was built, but construction was paused due to delays in the approval process. Once Stewart’s got the all-clear to finish, the site work was completed. In the next phase, Stewart’s demolished the old shop. Unfortunately, due to limited space, the chain had to close the old shop for eight days. Stewart’s is starting construction on its expanded gas islands soon, and they will be ready mid-June. This expansion will include more dispensers.

This shop is bigger, which allows for more room inside for more food-to-go options. Fan favorites like chili, mac and cheese, soups and meatballs will be available in Stewart’s new and expanded food bar. This new shop will offer warm, fresh pizza all day long, both by the slice and as whole pies.

Customers can enjoy ice cream, drinks or quick meals inside at the booths or outside on the new patio. The parking lot has a better flow with additional parking spaces. There is an expanded grocery selection, a beer cave and gas with the addition of diesel.

This project is part of Stewart’s $50 million construction investment for 2023. This year will be busy with an estimated eight rebuilds and nine new-to-market Stewart’s Shops planned.