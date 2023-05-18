TXB Raises $113,000 for Texas CASA Chapters

TXB has raised $113,000 for Texas Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) chapters through the Doyce Taylor Memorial 27th Annual Fishing and Golf Classic Tournament with record-setting attendance, as well as April’s Roundup for CASA initiative.

Also, in 2021, TXB raised more than $60,000 for CASA through the same tournament. TXB donated another $5,000 to CASA in 2022 at the groundbreaking of its Kyle, Texas, site. All-in-all, TXB has raised nearly $1,000,000 for the child protection nonprofit since 2008 to support the local Texas communities which it serves.

The CASA program helps train volunteers to advocate for children involved in the child welfare system and improve their well-being.

Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, TXB is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and food markets that emphasize the Texas roots and values the brand was built upon. With more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB is famous for its fresh-made, non-GMO, restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site. It serves over 4,000 items, including cold fountain drinks sweetened with sugar cane and a line of private label products including jerky, water, coffee and more.