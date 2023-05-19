Churro-Flavored Kit Kat

The KIT KAT brand announced its latest flavor innovation, KIT KAT Churro, which is available nationwide for a limited time starting this June. The new flavor is an homage to the beloved cinnamon dessert — pairing that signature churro taste with the familiar crunch of a KIT KAT bar. Much like the freshly baked, sweet, doughy treat, KIT KAT Churro features buttery churro-flavored creme with sugar mixed between the brand’s fan-favorite wafers. The new product will be on shelves nationwide just in time for National Churro Day on June 6. KIT KAT Churro will be available in standard, king and snack sizes.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com