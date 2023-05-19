MAPCO Unveils Donation Gas Pumps at Store Opening

MAPCO recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest store in Wilson County, Tenn., located at 3450 Hwy 109. As part of the grand opening ceremonies and in support of MAPCO’s ongoing commitment to the communities it serves, MAPCO unveiled on-site “Fueling Our Future” dedicated gas pumps benefiting the students at Mt. Juliet High School. The pumps will be open for 30 days following the opening celebration — available now through June 17 — with MAPCO donating 25 cents for every gallon pumped to the Bears’ athletic and arts programs in support of local youth recreation and artistic development.

Representatives from Mt. Juliet High School joined local community partners, MAPCO executives and store team members on May 18 to celebrate this partnership and the new location with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Also in attendance was the school’s marching band, cheerleading team and Bears mascot, who helped kick off the festivities with lively performances.

“At MAPCO, we are always looking for new ways to give back to the communities where we live and serve,” said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO at MAPCO. “We are honored to celebrate this new store by giving back to local youth recreation. We invite the Wilson County community to come out, enjoy MAPCO’s unparalleled customer service and quality products, and help us ‘Fuel Our Future’ through the donation pumps.”

The new 5,600-square-foot store will have 16 fueling stations and boasts MAPCO’s latest “Store of the Future” design, featuring an open floor plan and refreshed layout with large windows, tall ceilings and clean, modern restrooms. Guests can enjoy an in-store Pizza Hut Express and an expanded selection of snacks and refreshments, including a variety of hot foods, cold grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, fresh pastries, nine flavors of ICEE frozen carbonated beverages, Fresh Blends smoothies, and freshly ground coffee by the cup from four bean-to-cup coffee brewers.

MAPCO has more than 300 convenience and fuel retailing stores. Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of 46 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a South America-based retail company.