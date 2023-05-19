Thorntons Offers Loyalty Rewards

Thorntons provides guests with an everyday fuel discount at its c-stores and a chance to enter its Pedal to the Metal Sweepstakes.

Thorntons launched a new fuel savings program that allows guests to save five cents per gallon when they purchase fuel with their Refreshing Rewards card. This discount is now available every day and it automatically applies to all grades of fuel.

In addition, Refreshing Rewards members will receive weekly Flash Fuel offers of up to 20 cents off per gallon. There is a 35-gallon limit on fuel savings offers.

Thorntons Pedal to the Metal Sweepstakes provides Refreshing Rewards guests with the chance to win an impressive prize package. The winning guest will come away with a VIP NASCAR race experience, a brand new 2023 Camaro and $35,000 cash. No purchase is necessary to enter or win the Sweepstakes. Guests can enter to win through July 5.

This summer, Thorntons is proud to partner with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and its strong legacy in NASCAR by sponsoring Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 as Busch puts the pedal to the metal in the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race.

Busch is currently the winningest driver on the NASCAR circuit. He owns six wins in the elite NASCAR Cup Series and is one of only two active multi-time champions. The NASCAR All-Star Race will be televised live on Fox Sports 1 on May 21. Coverage begins at 8 p.m.

The Refreshing Rewards loyalty program is free for all guests and provides exclusive deals and programs. Joining is easy and savings begin immediately. Guests can sign up in store, online or through the Refreshing Rewards mobile app which is available in the app store.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons, part of the bp portfolio, operates more than 200 stores that provide high-quality fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. Thorntons has its own transportation fleet and food commissary.