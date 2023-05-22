ARKO Reveals Loyalty Program Promotions

ARKO is offering 16 unique deals for loyalty members, in addition to $10 in store credit at its c-stores for all new members.

ARKO Corp. subsidiary GPM Investments LLC has announced its new offerings for rewards program loyalty members with the “100 Days of Summer” promotion. Available now through Sept. 5, all fas REWARDS loyalty members will receive exclusive, limited-time offers in-store and via the company’s mobile app. Additionally, from now through Labor Day, customers who enroll will earn $10 in fas BUCKS, receiving $5 per week for two weeks to spend on qualifying products in-store.

The new program features 16 unique deals on top of existing seasonal offerings — all for different limited times — such as:

$1 standard-sized Snickers chocolate bar

Buy any packaged sub, sandwich or wedge and get any size fountain drink free

$1.50 8.4-ounce June summer-edition Berry Red Bull

Free delivery courtesy of GPM Investments

$3 in fas BUCKS in celebration of Father’s Day

Free 20-ounce Coke or Zero Sugar Coke Creations

$1 standard-sized Skittles

Buy one get one Albanese Gummy Worms and Bears

Buy one pair of sunglasses, get a second pair free (of equal or lesser value)

Free Frito Lay Jack Links Meat Stick

Free any size iced coffee

$1.50 16-ounce Monster Zero Sugar or Ultra Strawberry

Free Chocolate Payday standard size

Free any size fountain drink

Free Slim Jim Monster

Free 16-ounce Full Throttle energy drink

Enrolled fas REWARDS loyalty members will also be eligible for additional deals all season long, including:

99-cent any time, any size fountain drinks and coffee

Free iced coffee on Fridays

Buy two get one free Rockstar energy drink

20 cents off fuel with purchase (compared to 15 cents in store)

Two for $5 all king-sized candy

GPM Investments will also continue its “Buy More, Stack More, Save More” program, which helps enrolled fas REWARDS members save both in-store and at the pump.

“The 100 Days of Summer program is our biggest promotional season of the year, offering plenty of opportunities for our customers to save both in-store and at the pump,” said Ruth Ann Lilly, senior vice president of merchandising and marketing at GPM. “Whether you’re on hunt for barbecue essentials, summer holiday parties or stopping through on an exciting road trip, our customers can expect to find their favorite products in stock and with reasonable price tags. Best of all, customers enrolled in our fas REWARDS loyalty program can save even more with exclusive in-app deals all season long.”

ARKO Corp. is a Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, Va., the chain operates in four reportable segments: retail, wholesale, GPM Petroleum and fleet fueling.