Big Y Express to Expand

The western Massachusetts-based chain has announced plans to open two new Big Y Express c-stores in Connecticut.

Big Y — a supermarket and c-store chain based out of western Massachusetts — has announced that it will be expanding with two new sites in Somers and Enfield, Conn. These two new additions come following the launch last year of a new store in Milford, Conn., reported CT Insider.

The new locations are set to open in mid-July of this year and will be branded as Big Y Express stores. The sites the company will be taking over are previously operated c-stores and gas stations.

The chain currently operates 14 Big Y Express locations, with some being located on the same property as the full-service Big Y supermarkets.

The company has been in the c-store business since opening its first store in Lee, Mass., in 2013. Big Y has gained popularity for a variety of reasons, one of them being its myBigY rewards program, which offers customers 10 cents off per gallon of gas for every $100 they spend in the supermarket.

Big Y currently has 72 supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts and is expanding its role in the c-store market as well.