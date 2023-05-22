On-the-Go Italian Meats

Fiorucci offers Ciao! Dry-Cured Stickados, which are 0.8-ounces and ready to eat. They are individually wrapped Italian meats for on the go. The aged, dry-cured pepperoni, salami and salami with prosciutto Stickado flavors are made in Fiorucci’s timeless style and do not need to be refrigerated.

Stickados are made with all-natural pork, with no artificial flavors, colors, ingredients, nitrates or nitrites. Each easy-open Stickado is gluten free and high in protein with 8 grams per stick. Each Stickado comes in a colorful, 18-count display-ready case, ideal for merchandising at point-of-sale.

