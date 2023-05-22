Sustainable Cutlery Dispenser System

Hoffmaster has launched the Earthwise Wood Cutlery Dispenser System. Developed in response to growing single-use plastic bans and the company’s dedication to developing sustainable alternatives, the system combines the need for convenient, hygienic dispensing with renewable, compostable cutlery.

The sleek, modern dispenser streamlines operations with its easy-to-load refill packs. Reliable dispensing also helps reduce waste and ensures patrons only take what they need. The system also features composter-accepted wood cutlery, and the cutlery is housed in an enclosed dispenser ensuring the patron only touches the utensils they plan to use.

Hoffmaster

www.hoffmaster.com