BP to Offer Cash Back on Fuel Purchases at 500 ARCO Locations

BP has partnered with Upside to offer customers the opportunity to earn cash back on fuel purchases at 500 ARCO-branded locations throughout Northern California, Oregon and Washington. The offer is extended to users of the Upside mobile app.

“We are very excited about this Upside relationship and what it will do for our businesses,” said Khush Hans, a multi-site ARCO ampm franchise in the Pacific Northwest region.

More than 30 million people have access to the Upside promotions via the company’s platform or API integrations with partnerships like Uber, Lyft and Instacart.

“As a market-leading brand, BP knows that consumers’ choices impact fuel retailers’ bottom line,” said Kevin Hart, senior vice president of fuel at Upside. “Consumers, especially younger consumers, think differently about their money and how they spend it, and retailers need to find ways to earn their repeat business by providing them with value. By attracting and driving new and existing customers to bp’s network of ARCO stations, Upside will help the company maximize its total revenue and engage next-generation customers.”

Upside’s approach to offer generation is rooted in a comprehensive understanding of consumer behavior, informed by historical spending patterns on-site, in-market research, consumer behavior analysis and more. The result is personalized offers that create a win-win situation for both customers and retailers.

Since its launch in 2016, Upside has grown to work with more than 50,000 nationwide gas stations, c-stores, grocery stores and restaurants.

ARCO and the ARCO Spark are trademarks of Tesoro Refining & Marketing Company LLC and are used under license by bp Products North America at BP-supplied sites across Northern California, Oregon, and Washington.