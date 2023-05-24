7-Eleven Launches 28th Annual Community Outreach Program

7-Eleven has brought back its signature community outreach program — Operation Chill — for its 28th year. Through the program, law enforcement officers are encouraged to create positive connections by awarding coupons to kids they see doing good deeds or exhibiting positive behavior. The coupons can be redeemed for a free small Slurpee drink at any participating 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes store.

“By bringing local law enforcement officers and neighborhood kids together, we are helping to create positive long-term relationships that are key to building thriving communities,” said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing & sustainability officer at 7–Eleven. “And with Speedway stores now participating in Operation Chill, we are thrilled to be bringing this popular community engagement program to even more neighborhoods than ever this summer.”

This year, 7-Eleven will issue nearly 500,000 coupons to more than 1,300 participating law enforcement agencies across the country, that will, in turn, be rewarded to children in their local communities. Although the reasons for kids being rewarded vary — wearing a helmet while riding a bike, picking up litter, helping a neighbor or holding the door open — the result is the same: a free Slurpee drink and encouragement for being a great citizen.

“Building relationships with the people we serve is integral to our role as law enforcement officers, and a free Slurpee drink coupon is an easy and effective way for officers to build positive engagement with youth,” said Officer Scott Peck, Columbus Division of Police. “We are grateful for the opportunity to participate in and support this great program. Programs like Operation Chill are key to helping us build stronger, safer communities, and we are excited that Operation Chill will now be available at Speedway stores throughout our local communities.”

Law enforcement agencies wishing to participate in the Operation Chill program can find more information on the company’s website.

The Operation Chill program was founded in Philadelphia, with a goal to give law enforcement officers a positive way to interact with children and teens. Since its inception in 1995, Operation Chill has expanded to hundreds of cities across the country, donating more than 24 million coupons to U.S. law enforcement agencies in 7-Eleven communities.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.