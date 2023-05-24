Online Ordering POS System for Kitchens

Paytronix announced a new integration with Square, which allows sellers using any point-of-sale (POS) platform, including Square for Restaurants, to be able to incorporate Paytronix Online Ordering and Loyalty programs directly from the Square App Marketplace.
Benefits of the Square integration with Paytronix include:
- Customization of the first-party ordering experience
- Feeding orders directly from Paytronix Online Ordering to the Square POS and Kitchen Display System
- Aggregation and control of the third-party ordering channel, synching menus across all platforms
- Full integration with Paytronix Loyalty, coming soon
Paytronix
www.paytronix.com
Square
www.squareup.com