Online Ordering POS System for Kitchens

Paytronix announced a new integration with Square, which allows sellers using any point-of-sale (POS) platform, including Square for Restaurants, to be able to incorporate Paytronix Online Ordering and Loyalty programs directly from the Square App Marketplace.

Benefits of the Square integration with Paytronix include:

Customization of the first-party ordering experience

Feeding orders directly from Paytronix Online Ordering to the Square POS and Kitchen Display System

Aggregation and control of the third-party ordering channel, synching menus across all platforms

Full integration with Paytronix Loyalty, coming soon

