Sweet and Salty and Muffin-Flavored Snack Bars

General Mills Convenience and Nature Valley have announced the release of two new Nature Valley snacks: Nature Valley Dark Chocolate, Peanut & Almond Bars and Nature Valley Soft Baked Muffin Bars in blueberry and chocolate chip.

The two new varieties capitalize on growing categories, including sweet and salty snacks and muffins — which are now the second most consumed food at breakfast. The introduction of the new products coincide with the launch of the Nature Valley Summer Sweepstakes, which will give customers the chance to win one of 130 annual national park passes.

