Wenzel’s Farm Marks 75th Year of Business

Wenzel’s Farm has announced a full day of events to celebrate its 75th year of business. The celebration will take place Aug. 19 and is open to the public.

“With our 75th anniversary, we wanted to thank our employees and community for all of their support of the years,” said Wenzel’s President Mark Vieth. “As a company we couldn’t be more excited and honored to celebrate this incredible milestone.”

The 75th anniversary celebration will take place in Marshfield, Wis., at Wenzel’s Park. The day will kick off at noon and will be filled with family-friendly games, activities and record-breaking events. Attendees are invited to watch and participate in a karaoke competition and enjoy a free concert by nationally acclaimed and chart-topping sibling duo Jocelyn and Chris.

Over the past 75 years, Wenzel’s Farm has steadily grown from a local meat shop to a national brand available in over 8,000 retail locations. Throughout this growth, the company has maintained its award-winning commitment to quality and community.

Still based on the original farmstead, Wenzel’s has continued to grow to meet the demand for its naturally hardwood smoked snack sticks and meat snacks. Most recently the company added an additional 8,000 square feet to the facility in 2022.

Wenzel’s Farm offers 14 snack stick varieties and five varieties of jerky, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of meat, which are perfectly seasoned and naturally hardwood smoked — a tradition that has been in place since the Wenzel’s Family first started producing meat products in 1949.