Kum & Go Launches Summer Sweepstakes

In honor of National Road Trip Day, Kum & Go announced a promotion that features a grand prize of a summer vacation.

Kum & Go has announced the launch of its “Discover Your Summer” sweepstakes, which runs from May 25 through Aug. 23. Customers can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win a summer vacation for four to Costa Rice or a national park of their choice for five days and four nights. The prize includes airfare, hotel, food and transportation.

Daily prizes will also be awarded throughout the summer including free food, beverages and fuel discounts. Also available are weekly Discover Your Summer vacation boxes filled with Kum & Go merchandise, specialty snacks, a gift card and popular beverages.

In addition, select lucky winners will also receive a GoPro Hero, Airpods and free fuel for a year.

To enter, in-store customers will earn a sweepstakes scratch off card for every non-fuel and non-lottery Kum & Go purchase over $10 or with the purchase of any fresh food item. Customers then visit the company’s website to see the results.

As a bonus, customers who are, or become, members of the Kum & Go &Rewards program will earn additional entries when they provide their &Rewards Member ID number at the time of entry.

“We’re excited to bring a new summer sweepstakes opportunity to our customers this year,” said Matt Riezman, director of brand marketing at Kum & Go. “During peak travel season, we aim to bring a fresh perspective while fulfilling all our customer’s needs, whether it’s grabbing a quick snack or stocking up for their summer adventure. We look forward to engaging with our customers through this sweepstakes and rewarding customer loyalty.”

Customers can find additional details on the Kum & Go website.

Established in Hampton, Iowa in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain that employs over 5,000 associates and currently operates over 400 stores across 13 states. For over 60 years, the company has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves.