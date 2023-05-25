Maverik Announces National Doughnut Day Promotion

Maverik will debut its new doughnut shaped in the letter "M" and offer deals on doughnuts for Nitro Card and Adventure Club loyalty members.

To celebrate National Doughnut Day on June 2, Maverik has announced the debut of its new doughnut shaped in the letter “M,” which pays homage to the chain’s logo. In addition to the new doughnut, the company will also offer 50% off on doughnuts for Nitro Card members and a free doughnut for Adventure Club members.

The chocolate iced “M” doughnut is covered with red and gold sprinkles and is available for the promotion, along with all doughnuts offered year-round.

Along with the logo “M” doughnut available on National Doughnut Day, cake doughnuts, bars, fritters and more are available every day for Maverik customers.

For other customers seeking pastries and treats, exclusive baked recipes available at Maverik include muffins, cinnamon rolls and cookies, in addition to pizzas made in-store, sandwiches, burritos and countless other hot and cold meal items available through Maverik’s BonFire food collection. Adventure Club and Nitro members enjoy deals daily, not only on food, but also on drinks and fuel.

Maverik operates 400 locations and is growing across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Maverik is known for its premium BonFire food, made fresh in every Maverik, every day.