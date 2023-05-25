Stinker to Improve Customer Loyalty With New Platform

Stinker Stores has selected PAR Technology’s Punchh to enhance customer experience and drive customer loyalty.

Stinker, a local favorite with 110 locations throughout Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming, will use Punchh, the loyalty, offers and engagement platform, to help segment and accurately target key groups of customers to build loyalty, especially for products they might not normally purchase. Stinker will also utilize Punchh’s customer analytics to measure loyalty return on investment. With Punchh’s dashboard, Stinker will be able to see the business impact of its loyalty efforts.

“Customer experience is our biggest priority, and Punchh will help us continue to turn customers into Stinker fanatics,” said Billy Colemire, director of marketing at Stinker. “The platform is not only powerful but easy to use, making it a no-brainer to adopt.”

“There are so many options today for a quick bite, drink of coffee or a fill-up on gas, but with nearly a century in business, Stinker clearly knows how to win over customers time and time again,” said PAR CEO Savneet Singh. “With Punchh, Stinker is now able to capture a new level of customer data that will drive brand advocacy and all the while delivering fun to their customers that will propel their business forward.”

Founded in 1936, Stinker Stores has 110 locations throughout Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming. Stinker has remained a local favorite for almost a century. Stinker’s purpose is to “Make our world a better place — one employee, one customer and one community at a time, by being a bright spot in the lives we touch.”