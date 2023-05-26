Breakfast Waffle Sandwich

Nordic Waffles has unveiled its latest addition, the Berries and Cream Waffle Sandwich. This mouthwatering combination of Nordic Waffles soft, thin waffle mix of strawberries, raspberries and Norwegian vanilla cream is set to captivate taste buds and redefine breakfast indulgence.

The sweetness of the berries, bursting with freshness, harmonized beautifully with the indulgent cream, creates a heavenly balance that will leave customers craving more. Nordic Waffles can be found throughout the Midwest in over 600 grocery freezer aisles and foodservice locations, including convenience stores.

Nordic Waffles

www.nordicwaffles.com