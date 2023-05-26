Hot New Products Contest Is Live

Now through Aug. 4, the submission window for CStore Decisions' Hot New Products Contest is open.

CStore Decisions’ Hot New Products Contest is now open for submissions. This product-based contest is a one-of-a-kind contest with the winners determined by the retailer community.

Winners will be determined by a point system that includes innovation, packaging, likeliness to carry or implement in stores and more.

New products or services will be defined as having launched between September 2022 through September 2023.

Winners will be announced leading into the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show and in a supplement to our October issue to recap the submissions and the winners of the contest. This issue bonus distributes at the 2023 NACS Show in October.

Photo submissions will be accepted through Aug. 4 at $249 per SKU or offering. Submitting companies are guaranteed one exposure in our Hot New Products e-newsletter in 2023 ($500 value), which mails to 37,000 opt-ins.

Winning companies will be promoted from the CStore Decisions booth at NACS as well.

Click here to submit your product.