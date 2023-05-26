Continue to Site

Low-Calorie Light Beer

Modelo has announced the launch of its latest product innovation, Modelo Oro. Modelo Oro is a time-crafted beer that seals in the golden flavor of Modelo to deliver an exceptionally smooth, elevated light beer with a crisp, clean finish.

Modelo Oro is:

  • Brewed for those looking for a light option without sacrificing the traditional Modelo flavor they know and love
  • Available nationally in 12-ounce 12-packs and 24-ounce single-serve cans
  • 90 calories, 3 grams of carbs per 12-ounce serving and 4% ABV

Constellation Brands
www.cbrands.com

