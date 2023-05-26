Thorntons Unveils New Kentucky Location

The store opened in Louisville, Ky., making it the chain's 46th site throughout Louisville and southern Indiana.

Thorntons has opened its newest location in Louisville, Ky. The company now operates a total of 46 stores in Louisville and southern Indiana.

The 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 3.19 acres and features a number of amenities to serve on-the-go customers, including:

Self-checkout to drive a faster and more efficient customer experience

LED lighting for guest and team member safety and energy efficiency

Freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day in the store’s on-site kitchen

Variety of top-of-the-line beverages, including fresh bean-to-cup coffee and ice-cold fountain beverages with nugget ice

with nugget ice 16 auto fueling positions

Thorntons hosted a grand opening celebration that was open to members of the community. Attendees each received

a Thorntons gift card, with one lucky guest winning a $1,000 gift card.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Thorntons leadership presented Kentucky Harvest with a $2,500 donation. The contribution was in honor of the new store opening and is part of Thorntons’ ongoing commitment to help feed the hungry in all of the communities where it operates.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons, part of the BP portfolio, operates more than 200 stores that provide high-quality fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.