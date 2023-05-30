Foxtrot to Celebrate New Location in Washington, D.C.

On June 1, Foxtrot is offering customers different goodies and discounts to help celebrate the new store opening.

Foxtrot has announced the celebration of its eighth DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia)-area location.

Customers can stop by the new Navy Yard location (1275 New Jersey Ave SE, Suite 104 Washington, D.C. 20003) on June 1 for free tote bags and goodies when they pay through the app. Foxtrot is also offering a $10 credit and other discounts for those that join with their email. Plus, customers can enjoy a free cold brew with any purchase from open to 10 a.m. to celebrate Foxtrot’s grand opening.

Foxtrot offers its signature all-day café experience, complete with thoughtfully sourced coffee, seasonal café drinks, fresh smoothies, breakfast tacos, chef-prepared salads and bowls, and grab-and-go meals for lunch and dinner. The store also contains everything from local craft beers and fine wines hand-selected by an in-house sommelier to everyday essentials. All of its offerings are available to enjoy in-store, for pickup and with on-demand delivery through the brand’s proprietary app.

The Navy Yard location will sit at 3,760 square feet and features hand-painted signage by Chicago Sign Systems and Caswell Sign & Design, found objects by Zap Props, custom lighting by Hollis + Morris, store fixtures by JSI and LSI, and furniture by Crow Works. The space was developed by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with Nahra Design Group as the architect on record.

Foxtrot is an all-day café, corner store and delivery market that marries a culinary experience with neighborhood retail. There are currently 18 Foxtrot locations.