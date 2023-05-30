Foxtrot to Celebrate New Location in Washington, D.C.

Foxtrot has announced the celebration of its eighth DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia)-area location.
Customers can stop by the new Navy Yard location (1275 New Jersey Ave SE, Suite 104 Washington, D.C. 20003) on June 1 for free tote bags and goodies when they pay through the app. Foxtrot is also offering a $10 credit and other discounts for those that join with their email. Plus, customers can enjoy a free cold brew with any purchase from open to 10 a.m. to celebrate Foxtrot’s grand opening.
Foxtrot offers its signature all-day café experience, complete with thoughtfully sourced coffee, seasonal café drinks, fresh smoothies, breakfast tacos, chef-prepared salads and bowls, and grab-and-go meals for lunch and dinner. The store also contains everything from local craft beers and fine wines hand-selected by an in-house sommelier to everyday essentials. All of its offerings are available to enjoy in-store, for pickup and with on-demand delivery through the brand’s proprietary app.
The Navy Yard location will sit at 3,760 square feet and features hand-painted signage by Chicago Sign Systems and Caswell Sign & Design, found objects by Zap Props, custom lighting by Hollis + Morris, store fixtures by JSI and LSI, and furniture by Crow Works. The space was developed by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with Nahra Design Group as the architect on record.
Foxtrot is an all-day café, corner store and delivery market that marries a culinary experience with neighborhood retail. There are currently 18 Foxtrot locations.