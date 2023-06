RXBAR is adding its new peanut butter dark chocolate protein bar to its lineup. The new RXBAR A.M. peanut butter dark chocolate boasts a soft and crispy texture, balanced with rich dark chocolate and salty-sweet peanut butter for maximum enjoyment — all packed with 10 grams of protein.

RXBAR A.M. peanut butter dark chocolate will be in stores nationwide in June for a suggested retail price of $2.79 per bar or $10.99 per five-count multi-pack.

Kellogg’s Co.

www.kelloggs.com