Plant-Based, Sustainable Straws

Earthwise straws are made using plant-based proprietary technology, through which plant starches are converted to a strong material that performs and feels like a traditional plastic straw, making them a durable and sustainable solution.

Strong and crack resistant, Earthwise plant-based straws are more flexible than PLA alternatives and are made with the consumer in mind. They are gluten free, non-allergenic, BPA free, FDA approved and they hold the highest industrial compostable certification with BPI.

Hoffmaster

www.hoffmaster.com