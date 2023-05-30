Rockstar Energy Kicks Off ‘Fuel Your Drive’ Promotion

During the promotion, Rockstar Energy is giving the first 1,000 participants up to $50 cash back when fueling up on gas, totaling $50,000 in giveaways.

Rockstar Energy is celebrating Memorial Day Weekend by giving away $50,000 to help summer travelers across the country get cash back at the pump and stay energized to get to their next destination during its ‘Fuel Your Drive’ promotion.

Each year, Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer travel, and millions of Americans are eager to put the pedal to the metal. In fact, experts predict that 82% of Memorial Day travelers in the U.S. will be hitting the road to take advantage of the long holiday weekend.

“With high gas prices, we know consumers are looking for special deals and ways to save money without sacrificing fun,” said Sara Ostrander, director of brand programming, Energy Portfolio. “Almost 90% of Americans are looking for travel rewards, so we created ‘Fuel Your Drive’ to bring the energy to summer road trips and give consumers cash back at the pump across the nation.”

Throughout Memorial Day weekend, the first 1,000 people who fuel up on gas, purchase three or more Rockstar Energy products at participating gas stations nationwide, and text ‘ENERGY’ to 81234 to upload their receipt will receive up to $50 cash back all courtesy of Rockstar Energy.

The rewards don’t stop there. Americans will be road-tripping all summer long, so to keep them fueled up and energized, Rockstar Energy will reward travelers with up to $5 cash back when they buy two products now through Labor Day. Those products include classic and summertime fan favorites like Recovery Orangeade and the latest addition Strawberry Peach available in Punched (full flavor) and Pure Zero (zero sugar), all providing that extra fuel to conquer summer road trips.

Founded in 2001, Rockstar Energy Drink produces beverages that celebrate the young hustlers focused on their journey. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products and five sublines available at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries globally, Rockstar Energy gives customers a bold, refreshing boost, full of benefits and loaded with flavors.