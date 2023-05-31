Crosby’s Starts ‘Ready. Set. Win! Summer’ Digital Game

Crosby’s has kicked off the summer engaging with customers and loyal My Crosby’s Rewards Members through its “Ready. Set. Win! Summer” digital game and sweepstakes, enabling everyone to be an instant winner — in-store or through the digital mobile app.

Crosby’s “Ready. Set. Win! Summer” digital game creates excitement with over $250,000 in rewards and prizes customers are eligible to win. Major sponsors include 33 national and local brands, including Red Bull, Fast Twitch and Powerade Zero. Throughout the three-month-plus game, more than 87 community-based Crosby’s convenience stores expect to issue 548,654 tickets to customers. In addition, customers are eligible to win sweepstakes prizes, including:

$100 gift cards

Free pizza slices for an entire month

Free fuel for a year

Jetson electric scooter

All-inclusive vacation for two or a $5,000 cash prize

Winners from last year’s summer digital campaign spanned the map in New York as far north as Barker, south as Bolivar, east as Honeoye Falls and west as Dunkirk, and into Wattsburg and Bradford, Pa.

“Our Ready. Set. Win! Summer game enables Crosby’s to engage with our customers each day, where every visit wins for each of our customers who shop with us,” said Vice President and General Manager Lenny Smith. “We offer daily savings on fuel, along with our fresh pizzas and subs, breakfast items and convenience shopping. It is great seeing smiling faces from our customers who receive their instant rewards, $100 gift cards, free pizza slices for a month, along with significant free fuel, products and cash prizes.”

With 87 locations throughout New York and Pennsylvania, Crosby’s is family owned and operated and offers signature fresh pizzas and subs, breakfast, on-the-go shopping and fuel.

The Reid Group, headquartered in the city of Lockport, N.Y., is comprised of Crosby’s and Reid Petroleum Corp. The group operates 87 Crosby’s locations throughout Upstate New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. Reid Petroleum is a full-service independent fuel marketer providing a comprehensive range of products and services for retail and wholesale customers. The family-owned business traces its roots to 1922 and is led more than a century later by third- and fourth-generation members along with 1,000 dedicated associates.