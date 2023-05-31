FTC Bans Mastercard From Blocking Use of Competing Debit Payment Networks

The Federal Trade Commission alleged that Mastercard violated the law by setting policies that effectively stopped merchants from using alternative networks.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) finalized a consent order that Mastercard will have to start providing competing networks with customer account information that these networks need to process debit payments.

This reverses a tactic Mastercard allegedly had been using to prevent merchants from using competing networks to process certain e-commerce debit payments. The FTC alleged that practice violated provisions of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act known as the Durbin Amendment and its implementing rule, Regulation II.

It also bans Mastercard from taking other actions to inhibit merchants’ ability to choose between competing debit card networks.

The Durbin Amendment requires banks to enable at least two unaffiliated networks on every debit card, thereby giving merchants a choice of which network to use for a given debit transaction. It also bars payment card networks from inhibiting merchants from using other networks. The FTC alleged that Mastercard violated the law by setting policies that effectively blocked merchants from routing e-commerce transactions using Mastercard-branded debit cards saved in e-wallets to alternative payment card networks.

The Commission vote to approve the final order was 3-0.