White Cheddar Veggie Snack

Calbee’s Harvest Snaps has introduced a cheesy addition to its lineup of veggie snacks: White Cheddar. These snappy new crisps match the creamy, mellow taste of white cheddar with farm-picked green peas milled whole in-house as the first ingredient for maximum nutrition. The plant-based snacks are packed with five grams of plant protein per serving and are a good source of fiber.

White Cheddar Baked Green Pea snacks are available for retailers nationwide to carry for a suggested retail price of $2.49.

Calbee North America

www.calbeena.com