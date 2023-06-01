Parker’s Opens New South Carolina Site

In honor of the new c-store opening, Parker's donated $5,000 to support local teachers and students.

Parker’s has presented a $5,000 Fueling the Community donation to Georgetown County School District Superintendent Keith Price to support local teachers and students during the ceremonial ribbon cutting for its first Parker’s Kitchen in Georgetown, S.C., located at 1347 N. Fraser St.

Local dignitaries in attendance included Georgetown County Council members Lillie Johnson, Tamika Obeng and Hobson Henry Milton; President and CEO of the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce Beth Stedman; City of Georgetown Main Street Coordinator Al Joseph; and Georgetown County Economic Development Executive Director Tiffany Harrison.

Strategically positioned on the north end of Georgetown, S.C., across from Walmart and Belk, the company’s 76th retail store offers Southern-style, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a wide range of convenience items.

The bright, inviting store design in Georgetown — which is the company’s 32nd location in South Carolina — features Lowcountry-inspired architecture with a modern, contemporary glass-front façade with lime-washed brick, handsome bracketry and designer lighting. The retail footprint offers an optimized interior layout to maximize efficiency for customers, with manned as well as self-checkout stations.

“We’re truly honored to join the Georgetown community and to serve local customers while giving back to support local schools,” said Parker’s Founder and CEO Greg Parker. “Our newest location in Georgetown is an exceptional fit for our growth plan, which is based on building new stores in strong growth markets.”

The newest Parker’s Kitchen in Georgetown offers grab-and-go options as well as a hot bar serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily and convenient electronic kiosk ordering. Items include never-frozen, antibiotic-free, double-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, signature mac ‘n’ cheese and potato logs. Additional highlights include the Parker’s Kitchen spicy chicken tender sandwich, freshly made salads, gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, lemonade, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks with Chewy Ice and a wide range of convenience items. The new store offers regular, diesel and non-ethanol fuel.

A wide range of Parker’s Kitchen items are prepared fresh on-site and are available seven days a week. The entire menu is handcrafted on-site from the freshest ingredients by Parker’s Kitchen chefs who take pride in cooking for the communities where they live and work.

“At Parker’s, we are continuing our strategic transition from a convenience store company that sells food service to a food service company that offers convenience,” said Parker. “We deeply appreciate the support from our newest customers in Georgetown.”

Parker’s gives back to every community where stores are located through the popular Fueling the Community program, which donates a portion of all gas sold on the first Wednesday of the month to area schools. To date, the Fueling the Community program has donated nearly $2 million to schools in South Carolina and Georgia.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s has enjoyed steady 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 23 years and offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program. Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout South Carolina and Georgia.