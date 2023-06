General Mills Convenience has introduced its new Lucky Charms-flavored Pillsbury Mini Soft-Baked cookies. The cookies deliver a soft-baked texture from Pillsbury. Individually wrapped, Pillsbury Mini Soft-Baked cookies appeal to shoppers looking for an indulgent snack they can eat on the go.

The Lucky Charms-flavored Mini Soft-Baked cookies are available in three-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $2.39.

General Mills

www.generalmills.com