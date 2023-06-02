MAPCO Partners with Huntsville City Football Club

MAPCO has announced a new partnership with Huntsville City Football Club (HCFC) through the 2025 season, naming the chain a founding partner of the club and its exclusive convenience store partner.

Fans can anticipate ticket giveaways, signage featured in-stadium during club and local high school football games and more all season long. MAPCO and HCFC will also work with community organizations to surprise local youth with tickets to HCFC matches.

“This partnership allows us the chance to support the Huntsville community where we live and work by cheering on the city’s new hometown team,” said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO at MAPCO. “MAPCO looks forward to rooting for the Huntsville City Football Club alongside our Huntsville neighbors, and we encourage all fans to take advantage of our special offers throughout the soccer season.”

The sponsorship builds on MAPCO’s growing presence in Huntsville, Ala. Most recently, in December 2022, the brand welcomed a new store to the area. In honor of its opening and with the help of guests, MAPCO donated coats to Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama and dedicated a “Fueling Our Future” gas pump that raised $11,111 for youth recreation programs at Huntsville High School.

More information about the partnership can be found on the company’s website.

MAPCO works with a team of more than 3,000 dedicated team members with a strong commitment to guest experience at more than 300 convenience and fuel retailing stores. Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services.