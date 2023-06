Embracing the positive feedback of last year’s release, Allagash will re-release the summer seasonal Seconds to Summer in a 12-pack format with 12-ounce cans, rolling out between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The beer is brewed with traditional hops from the Czech Republic and fermented with Belgian yeast for a crisp, refreshingly hoppy flavor. The beverage contains an ABV of 4.5%.

